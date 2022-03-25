Samsung Galaxy Buds Live | $100 | Amazon



Normally retailing for $170, the bean-shaped Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are currently marked down to just $100 at Amazon right now—that’s a $70 discount on a pair of high-quality earbuds whose curious bean-shaped design lead Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford to call them, in his 2020 review, “one of the most comfortable earbuds in [his] ears.”

These earbuds are not only designed to deliver great sound, but they’re also tuned to block out the kinds of low frequency noises that might drive one nuts—white noise like constant car tires rolling down the street, fan noise, or other constant noises, while still allowing the wearer to hear speech, car horns, or other things that might indicate they need to pay attention to something around them. Their design also prevents pressure build-up in airplanes or elevators, which can cause serious discomfort for users in those and other situations. The earbuds offer up to 8 hours listening time before they need to go back in the charger, with up to 29 hours total to exhaust the earbuds’ and the charging case’s battery. They support Samsung’s Bixby voice assistant, are compatible with both Android and iOS, and they’re IPX2 water resistant, meaning essentially that they’ll withstand your greasy sweat when you work out with them on. These haven’t been on sale since December last year, so if you’ve been waiting for them to drop in price, now is the time!