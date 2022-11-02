Anker 767 PowerHouse | $400 off | Anker

Anker is launching a new power station in its lineup—the Anker 767 PowerHouse. It delivers a massive amount of power at 2400W and has a suitcase design for easy portability. It’s the first in the series to be powered by a technology it calls GaNPrime which is an intelligent multi-device charging system. The system utilizes Gallium Nitride chips which allow the charging device to be smaller and work more efficiently. If you sign up with your email, Anker will let you know when the pre-sale starts and give your a $400 coupon toward your purchase. In addition, you’ll be entered to win a power bank valued at $50.