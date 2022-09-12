Samsung Galaxy Buds Live | $90 | Amazon



Good headphones are the difference between enjoying your music and entering an entirely new plane of existence where you and the music become one and your float along on a cloud of pure undiluted sound. That’s a metaphor, we think, but the good news is that these Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are down by 40% to $90, and they’re way better than just good. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live use 12mm AKG tuned speakers that enhance not only the quality of your music, but also the bass tones as well, they’re meant to not just sound good but look good too, have powerful active noise cancellation to make sure outside noises don’t bother you, and have a batter life that’ll la st a long time, and can charge one hour of play in five minutes.