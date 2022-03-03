Le Creuset Signature Round Dutch Oven, 5.5 Quart | $250 | Amazon



A Dutch oven is a versatile staple of any home kitchen. Le Creuset is one of the names in modern cast iron. So together? A match made in le ciel (French for heaven, if I’m remembering correctly. Not looking it up.). What I’m building up to is: Right now, you can save 37% on a Le Creuset Signature Round Dutch Oven at Amazon. That’s just $250 for a 5.5 quart cooking essential that will last .... forever. It’s normally priced at $400, which means your remaining $150 can be spent on luxurious groceries to impress me, the hardworking writer who brought this deal to your attention. In case you need more convincing on this particular product, though, know that the enameled finish is not just gorgeous, but also shock-resistant to prevent cracking and chipping. The oven’s smooth interior promotes more effective caramelization. And the stainless steel knob at the top of the lid? Safe for any oven temperature. Please feel free to contact me directly for a list of food preferences.