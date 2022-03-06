OontZ Angle 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker | $24 | Amazon



At this point in life, having a Bluetooth speaker at your disposal is a must. Nowadays they are extremely affordable so you can blast your favorite tunes in every setting to set the mood. For a measly $24, the OontZ Angle 3 portable Bluetooth speaker is the perfect bang for your buck. With booming sound via the proprietary passive bass radiator and up to 100 feet of Bluetooth connectivity, plant this speaker anywhere and play beautiful music to serenade your guests. Its IPX5 water-resistant rating allows you to play music in the shower and any other setting where it might get splashed. With a battery life of up to 14 hours, keep the party going through the day and night on one charge. Save 32% now.