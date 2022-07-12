Philips Hue 75W Color Smart Button Starter Kit + Extra Bulb | $161 | Prime Day



On the first day of Prime Day, Amazon brought to thee ... cool smart home lighting! The Philips Hue 75W Color Smart Button Starter Kit is down to $161 right now from its usual $235, which means you’ll save $74 (or about 32%) on it. This starter kit is really more of a finisher kit, since it has everything you need to install, set up, and enjoy an advanced and voice-activated home lighting system. It even has an extra bulb! As for the specifics: You’ll get three Philips white/color smart bulbs, the Hue Hub, a Smart Button, and mounting plates. Per the manufacturer, the Hue Hub is able to “reliably control up to 50 Hue lights without slowing your Wi-Fi.” Plus that additional bulb I mentioned. It’s a great, simple, and easy way to upgrade any space in your home. And now it’s on sale, too.