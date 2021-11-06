Hisense ULED 65" Android 4K HDR Smart TV | $985 | Amazon



The holiday season is upon us and everyone will be gathering around the TV at some point in the next couple of months. Whether it is the watch the big game or having a movie night with your favorite people, you need to make sure you have a TV that will make the time spent well worth it. This is the top of the line for Hisense, and you will not find anything better, especially at this price point. With the Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut, you will experience over 1 billion shades of color while producing more richer and purer colors than a regular LED TV. The Ultra Motion will remove the digital noise that can affect moving objects and everything you see will be crystal clear. The Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos will make you feel like you are in a movie theater. It will also make you feel like you are at the game but without freezing your cheeks off. Save $315 today and enjoy the highest quality at an unbeatable price.