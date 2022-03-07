Therabody RecoveryAir Pro Pneumatic Compression System | $1,000 | Best Buy

When you wrap up a workout, there’s always going to be downtime and, depending on your experience and normal activity level, some amount of pain after the fact. You have to give your muscles time to recover—that’s not optional—but you can help your muscles along with compression, and Therabody’s RecoveryAir Pro Pneumatic Compression System claims to do just that, and 2-to-3 times faster than the competition. I have no idea if that’s true, but I do know that their system is on sale right now at Best Buy for $300 off. Normally $1,300, this system is currently marked down to $1,000. What you get is a set of padded wraps that you slip over your legs and hook up to a machine that then automatically sets the pressure that the wraps then use to compress your legs and encourage better blood flow to your legs. Ideal for cyclists and runners as well as those with reduced circulation in general, Therabody promotes this system as a safe way to get precise incremental control over compression to prevent going too far. The leg wraps use four internal overlapping chambers to create gradated negative pressure to maximize circulation and prevent harmful pressure.

As far as I can tell, this is the first time this system has dropped to this price, but price trackers seem to have limited information to that effect. Point is, there’s no good way to know how long this sale will last or when it will drop to this price again, so if you’re looking for a good recovery solution that will increase your recovery time while effectively reducing muscle soreness, now is the time.