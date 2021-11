Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 | $350 | Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is at its lowest price ever at $350 for the Wi-Fi version of the tablet. Gizmodo called it everything you could want in an Android tablet, and we’re inclined to agree, especially at this price. Where else can you spend under $400 and get a brand new tablet with a 120Hz AMOLED display, default storage of 128GB, and an included stylus? I daresay nowhere, without looking in the reselling market.