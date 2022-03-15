Meross Smart Wi-Fi Air Purifier | $100 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

If you’ve got a year-round problem with watery eyes, a stuffy nose, or scratchy throat, you may just have a mild dust or pet dander allergy, and this Meross smart air purifier, which is $30 off when you clip the coupon, could be just the thing for you. Its H13 HEPA filter removes 99.7% of particulate matter down to 0.3 microns from the air, and the machine can cover up to 207 square feet—it’s a great option for a small-to-medium room like an office, bedroom, or living room. It emits only 24dB when in sleep mode, making it whisper quiet, and its compatibility with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Samsung SmartThings means just about anyone with any sort of smart home environment can tell a talky cylinder or ball to turn it on or off, and it’ll work.