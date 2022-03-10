Plant Theatre Sweet & Hot Pepper Seeds | $16 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

If you love a pepper, it’s probably time you bought this hot and sweet pepper kit from Plant Theatre. This seed mix contains habaneros, cayenne peppers, jalapeño seeds, and more, but it’s not like it’s just a box with some seeds in it—Plant Theatre also includes appropriate supplies like 6 pots, peat discs, and growing tips so you don’t kill your pepper plants, and maybe you’ll actually get to throw a pepper or two in your bulgogi or whatever it is you fancy people do. This kit is usually $23, but if you act now, you can clip the coupon for $7 in savings, making it just $16 for this tidy little kit. So cut it with the waiting and the hemming and hawing about your brown thumb—they’ve even got customer support waiting to help you successfully grow a plant!

Get this kit with six pepper types, six pots to stick them in, and six peat discs to do whatever it is peat discs are for, then learn how to grow your own tasty peppers.




