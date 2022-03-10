Plant Theatre Sweet & Hot Pepper Seeds | $16 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
If you love a pepper, it’s probably time you bought this hot and sweet pepper kit from Plant Theatre. This seed mix contains habaneros, cayenne peppers, jalapeño seeds, and more, but it’s not like it’s just a box with some seeds in it—Plant Theatre also includes appropriate supplies like 6 pots, peat discs, and growing tips so you don’t kill your pepper plants, and maybe you’ll actually get to throw a pepper or two in your bulgogi or whatever it is you fancy people do. This kit is usually $23, but if you act now, you can clip the coupon for $7 in savings, making it just $16 for this tidy little kit. So cut it with the waiting and the hemming and hawing about your brown thumb—they’ve even got customer support waiting to help you successfully grow a plant!