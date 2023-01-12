Save 30% on This Bartender Kit

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Mixology Bartender Kit | $35 | Amazon

If you have mixologist aspirations, this is a great way to get started at a value-focused price point. Currently at a 30% discount, this bartender kit features a shaker, strainer, double jigger, ice tongs, and more. It’s perfect for entertaining friends, impressing a date, or just making yourself a fancy drink as a treat. The set is made of stainless steel so you don’t have to worry about your new mixology set rusting or breaking down after a few uses. Get it now for just $35 at Amazon.