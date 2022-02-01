Anker Life Note E | $35 | Best Buy, Target

If you’re on the lookout for what are likely at least passable alternatives to the pricier wireless earbuds on offer from the likes of Apple, Sony, and Samsung, there is a whole world of very affordable alternatives, and it is there that Anker holds court. Right now, you can pick up a set of Anker Life Note E wireless Bluetooth earbuds, normally $50, for $35 at Best Buy and Target. The earbuds offer 32-hour play tim, 3 EQ modes, something they call AI-enhanced calls to isolate your voice from the surrounding noise, and they’re IPX5 waterproof, so you should be able to continue wearing them without worry, should you get caught in the rain. I couldn’t find any reviews, but the company has been in the personal audio game for a few years now, and their pricier efforts tend to be generally well-received—that doesn’t say anything about these, but then again, they’re $35, making them a great option for situations where you’re more likely to lose your earbuds, should they fall out of your ears.