It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
TV & Movies

Save $30 On the LEGO Icons Back to the Future Time Machine Now on Amazon

Grab this awesome five-star-rated 3-in-1 LEGO kit for $170 — the lowest price in a month.

By
Mike Fazioli
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
You built a time machine out of a DeLorean you built out of Legos, Doc?
You built a time machine out of a DeLorean you built out of Legos, Doc?
Graphic: Mike Fazioli

The LEGO Icons Back to the Future Time Machine kit — a 3-in-1 set that lets you build all three versions of Doc Brown’s iconic DeLorean — is at its lowest price in a month on Amazon right now. The 15% off deal takes the price of this five-star-rated kit down from $200 to $170.

Watch
Luna Playing
Today's Best Deals: WeMo Switches, Garbage Disposal, Eneloops, and More
April 19, 2016

LEGO Icons Back to the Future Time Machine Kit | $170 | Amazon

It’s all here — the lightning rod and flux capacitor from the first movie, the Mr. Fusion generator and rotating tires for hover mode from the sequel, the whitewall tires and circuit board from the last part of the trilogy, and (of course) Marty and Doc figures. Amazon reviewers agree with all five stars: This premium 1,856-piece set is a perfect build for Back to the Future fans both young and old. Jump on this 15% off deal before it ends or you’ll need a time machine to get it back.

Advertisement