Elgato Game Capture HD60 S+ | $150 | 17% Off | Best Buy
Listen up, gamers. If you are even contemplating streaming at all, surely, you need a capture card. The Elgato Game Capture allows you to stream in 4K60 HDR and is compatible with any streaming software out there, any up-to-date Windows and Mac, and current consoles: Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, and XBO/XSX. Setup is a breeze: just use HDMI cables to connect to your input and to your output, and connect the USB cable from the Elgato to your computer. Soon, you’ll stream, record, and break speedrunning world records in no time. Zero lag, zero complaints, just high quality streaming.