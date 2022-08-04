Elgato Game Capture HD60 S+ | $150 | 17 % Off | Best Buy



Listen up, gamers. If you are even contemplating streaming at all, surely, you need a capture card. The Elgato Game Capture allows you to stream in 4K60 HDR and is compatible with any streaming software out there, any up-to-date Windows and Mac, and current consoles: Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, and XBO/XSX. Setup is a breeze: j ust use HDMI cables to connect to your input and to your output, and connect the USB cable from the Elgato to your computer. Soon, you’ll stream , record, and break speedrunning world records in no time. Zero lag, zero complaints, just high quality streaming .