JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless Earbuds | $60 | Amazon

The JBL brand has been associated with quality sound for several decades, and like most other gadget makers, they have their own AirPods-like true wireless earbuds these days. And at just $60 right now on Amazon, a discount of $40 from the list price, the new JBL Tune 125TWS earbuds are sure to be a compelling option for fans—or anyone looking for a wallet-friendly alternative to Apple’s ubiquitous buds.

Amazon has them in stock in all colors right now, each promising heavy bass, 8 hours of battery life for the buds themselves, 32 hours of reserve charging available in the case, and three sizes of included tips to ensure a snug fit.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward on 4/20/2020 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 10/15/2020.