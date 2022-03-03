Petoi Nybble Open-Source Robot Cat | $249 | StackSocial

Your cat doesn’t have to be a demanding sack of bones that knocks things off your counters and tries to trip you on your way down the stairs every morning to work at your deals-writing job. You can buy this robot cat, assemble it, maybe name it Catomaton or Cypurrg, then learn how to program it to walk, do neat tricks, and play with you, but on your schedule, not the cat’s. The pieces of its interlocking frame are precision laser cut, and with a pair of lithium ion 14500 batteries (sold separately—I would recommend you make sure you get protected 14500s), it can run for up to 40 minutes at a time. Best of all, it only takes four hours of coding experience to get it up and running. From there, you can learn—and immediately apply—new robotics programming skills to your heart’s content. Sure, it looks like a Thing That Should Not Be, and if it gains sentience, it may ask you to kill it, but it would be super fun up until that point.

A great new learning opportunity or a fantastic gift for budding STEM learners and roboticists, this deal is only running until March 7, and presumably only while supplies last, so get it before it’s gone!