LG C1 4K OLED TV (Renewed) | $1,000 | Amazon

The LG C1 was one of the best TVs of last year, earning constant praise when it was shown at CES 2021, continuing to top most best OLED TV pages around the web since its release, and for good reason. This 4K TV offers excellent color reproduction, perfect contrast with great detail at every brightness level. Movie watchers will marvel at the deep blacks and wide viewing angles , while its gamer features will satisfy even the most critical, thanks to extremely low input lag and variable ref resh rate up to 120Hz. This TV supports HDR gaming that is tuned for both PS5 and the Xbox Series X|S, as well. The LG C1 supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X via eARC, and all four HDMI ports offer 120Hz refresh rate connections. While it’s been hanging out at or near $1,300 for some time now, we really haven’t seen it drop to $1,000 new. If you’re the type to love a good refurbished price discount on a great TV, look no further.