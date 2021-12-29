Sony 43 " X85J 4K LED TV | $648 | Amazon

Sony 55" X85J 4K LED TV | $748 | Amazon

Sony 75" X85J 4K LED TV | $1, 298 | Amazon

I’m going to be honest right now; I have nothing to say about this $502 off 75" Sony X85J TV. It’s big, it’s LED, and it’s a Sony so you can generally count on it being a very nice-looking screen. Hang on, let me go check rtings real quick.

Okay, thanks for waiting. I went and checked, and rtings gives it a 7.5 overall rating a little less than a month ago as of this writing . That’s pretty great for a $1,298 TV that will fill your room up! They liked it most for gaming, regular TV watching, and weirdly, as a PC monitor. I suppose that makes sense if you get the 43" version, which is also on sale at 14% off, but hey, if you want to use a 75" TV to browse Reddit or whatever, don’t let me stop you. If you wanna go somewhere in the middle, the 55" version is a great option too, at 25 % off right now.