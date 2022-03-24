Nibiru Sport Ping Pong Paddle Set | $25 | Amazon

It’s said that a great cataclysm will befall the earth when the calamitous planet Nibiru sweeps through our solar system in the year 2003, or is it 2012? 2017? Maybe it’s not an incoming death planet, but instead will be a very preachey community play. Anyway, while you await the universe’s grand judgment, you might as well pick up this Nibiru Sport ping pong paddle set, which includes two paddles, a net, four balls, and a carrying case, for 28% off at its current price of $25. You can throw on a (sold separately) tin foil hat while you and a friend rally back and forth in a bunker, the silence broken only by your shuffling feet and the pock-tap-pock-tap of the ping pong game. Probably the best souvenir of the end times you can buy right now.