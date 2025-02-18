Save 32% and Gain Hours of Fun With This Discounted Nintendo Switch Controller

Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch with RGB Lights | $28.99 | StackSocial

Due for a new Nintendo Switch controller to go along with that 3-in-1 charging dock that StackSocial hooked you up with last week? (I know you definitely took my advice on that one. Because you’re smart!) Well, look no further than this wireless joypad decked out with immersive and vibrant RGB lighting. At 27% off, reducing the price from $42.99 to $28.99, this device is as clutch as the deal you’re getting it for. It supports TV mode, desktop mode, and palm mode; its aforementioned lighting effects can be set to monochromatic or colorful mode, adding to the overall aesthetics of your gaming experience; and its battery has a capacity of 600mAh and a life of 30 hours, requiring only 3-4 hours of charge time. (See? You’re already getting bang for your buck from that charging dock. You’re welcome.) Dual shock response, 360° joysticks, and new chip tech enhancing connectivity and responsive play are among some other specs that suit this controller for professional gamers and hobbyists alike. Whichever you happen to be, if you keep racking up deals on Switch accessories this sweet, I might start to get a little jealous.