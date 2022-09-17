Samsung Front Control 51 dBA Dishwasher W/ Hybrid Interior (Stainless Steel) | $549 | Samsung



Samsung appliances are solid and reliable. Right now the Samsung Front Control 51 dBA dishwasher with hybrid interior in stainless steel is $250 dollars off, just until tonight. The height adjustable rack makes fitting any type of dish and cookware a breeze. The digital touch controls are easy peasy. Makes sure all the stains are off your dishes without having sore arms today. Hurry up, don’t miss this awesome price!