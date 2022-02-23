Abco Tech Bed Wedge Pillow | $30 | Amazon



We here at The Inventory recently found out that the bulk of us suffer from acid reflux. Hot! But really, reflux/GERD/heartburn are a total buzzkill, especially when you’re trying to sleep. If you’ve tried just about everything, as many of us have, but still feel affected by it? It’s time to add the Abco Tech Bed Wedge Pillow to the mix. This memory foam pillow might look a little bit insane, but is designed to reduce the unpleasantness of overnight reflux. It’s also meant to help with neck and back pain, snoring, and also can prop you up pretty well if you like to read at night. Or, you know, scroll through your phone at a healthier angle. It’s 25% off right now, which means this unique slice of foam is just $30. I’ll try to look for a deal on weirdly shaped pillowcases, too.