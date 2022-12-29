We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Ecoprsio Over-the-Toilet Organizer | $90 | Amazon

I live in a tiny New York City apartment where I could probably touch all four walls of my bathroom if I stretched the right way. Adding storage to my toilet has been a total game-changer for me. Give your hair products, toilet paper, or favorite bathroom reading material a new forever-home with this great deal. At 25% off, you can get an organizer that’s not only cute, but also sturdy and highly functional. It’s got shelves, hooks, and pads to protect your tile floor from being scratched. Get your bathroom organized for less.