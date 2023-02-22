It's all consuming.
Outdoors

Save 25% on a Bird Feeder With a Built-in Camera

Make some cute little feather friends with this smart bird feeder.

By
Joe Tilleli
A bird approaches the feeder while its image is displayed on a smartphone.
Image: Netvue

Why go out bird watching when you can let the birds come to you? This smart bird feeder is equipped with a built-in camera that can connect to your Wi-Fi. You’ll receive push notifications when a bird is detected in your backyard at the feeder which will then auto-capture these winged friends in 1080p HD. The container has a capacity of 1.5L so you don’t have to worry about adding bird food all too frequently. It’s also powered by a solar panel so you don’t have to worry about keeping it charged.

Birdfy Lite- Smart Bird Feeder Camera | $195 | Amazon

You can surprise the bird lover in your life with this lovely gift and save 25% while doing so. The price is now down to just $195.

