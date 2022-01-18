Shark WANDVAC Ultra-Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum | $199 | Amazon



Vacuuming: It sucks! (Rimshot.) Honestly, though, it’s laborious. Vacuums are heavy, dragging one around is tiring, and then there’s all the gross stuff that accumulates in it to deal with. On top of that, pets hate it! So it’s way easier to just not. However. The Shark WANDVAC Ultra-Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum is 23% off at Amazon, and that deal is on its cool Slate Gray model and includes a charging dock. For $199, you’ve saved the problems of a heavy, loud, annoying, cat-scaring pain-in-the-butt that just takes up space in your closet anyway. No need to thank me. But if you absolutely insist, I prefer my thanks in lightweight, cordless, rechargeable vacuums.