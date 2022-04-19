Fitbit Inspire 2 (Rose) | $78 | Amazon



Ready for a sporty summer? If you’re fitness-obsessed you need to add this Fitbit Inspire 2 to your workout sessions . It’s down to $78 , which is about 22 % off the original list price of $100. You’ll be able to track your steps and heart rate, while also receiving all notifications from your smartphone. You’ll also be able to automatically track your sleeping patterns, record all your workouts, and see your progress right on your wrist. What are you waiting for? This will also include a free 1-year of Fitbit Premium. The only catch is this price is only for the rose color.