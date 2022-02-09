EcoFlow Delta Power Station | $1,095 | Stack Social

Get the fast-charging EcoFlow Delta Power Station, and you’ll have a massive 1,260Wh backup battery that can charge your laptop and phone, sure, but also has enough output to run up to 1,800W power tools, making this so much more than a way to keep your favorite devices charged in the woods or power a decent speaker system when you can’t access power otherwise. No more running long extension cables to your car when you need to use your corded tools, or worrying about tripping the breaker when you need to use a tool in the wrong part of the house! This device has six 1,800W AC outlets on one side, four USB-A outlets (two of which output at 12 watts, the other two at 18 watts), two 60W PD USB-C ports, and an LCD screen giving you the device’s current remaining charge by percentage and time. It weighs 30 lbs, has nice, big handles on either side for carrying. When the power is exhausted, recharge it in as little as 4 hours with a sold separately solar charger, or just 1.7 hours on a standard home outlet. There’s a time limit on this sale, though: for the next 5 days, it’s $304 off at $1,095, but it’s easily possible it could sell out before then—you’re not the only one who sees the benefit in owning a massively-capacious backup battery, after all.