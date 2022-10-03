Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smart Watch | $80 | Amazon | Prime Exclusive



Fitness watches can make sure you can really get into the nitty-gritty of your fitness journey by showing you all of the stats you could ever want to keep you going. Better yet, a lot of modern ones even track things like blood oxygen to make sure you’re overall health is good too. This Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smart Watch is 20% off today for Amazon Prime members, and it’s stylish and filled with stat tracking. The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smart Watch h as built-in Alexa so you can ask questions and carry your smart assistant around with you; it has a battery that can last up to 14 days, has over 70 different sport modes, is 5ATM waterproof, and tracks stats like your heart rate, calories burned, sleep, and more.