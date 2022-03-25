Govee Glide RGBIC Smart Wall Lights | $80 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

If you’ve been enviously looking over Reddit posts where people are bragging about their cool Nanoleaf lights that you just can’t afford, Govee is probably your go-to alternative. These Govee Glide RGBIC smart wall lights will let you show off with cool technicolor light shows, and with the elbow connectors, you can make sweet patterns that pulsate with color and light when you set them to sync with your music, thanks to a built-in microphone and 12 music modes. They’re marked down right now by $20 when you clip the coupon on that page.

Also, this is my last deal for The Inventory. I am grateful they let me write insane deals for the last several months. This has been perhaps the funniest group of people I’ve worked with, and they’ve made every morning a time I look forward to, which is a rare thing to say about a job. Y’all be nice to them in my absence. I’m sure you all know this, but it’s a genuine team of honest, clever writers that make a site work, and it’s been my pleasure to be with this one—I only hope I’ve measured up . As for me, I will continue to make absurd Photoshops and probably deranged missives well into the future, and will be sad not to share them with the Kinja Deals readers. Guess I’ll just post them on Twitter instead, who knows.

Anyway, hope you like these lights; they seem cool. I’m not buying them because they’re only compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, which is great for people who use those, but I’m too deep in the HomeKit lifestyle. Alas!

