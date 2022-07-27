SafeRest Queen-Size Mattress Protector | $26 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



Your bed is the most important place, and when it’s in disarray, everything feels off. It’s the place you go for the rest you need to be the best version of yourself, so it needs to be protected at all costs. Especially in a dorm, where you’re sitting on your bed, or at your uncomfortable desk. You can’t control everything that meets your bed, but this hypoallergenic mattress cover keeps your beloved mattress safe from all that comes across it. It’s a thin, noiseless, breathable cover that won’t change the feel of your mattress. It also protects against dust mites and bacteria to keep you safe. Take 20% off, plus an extra 20% with a coupon, and secure the peaceful space that is your mattress.

