Logo
Kinja Deals

Save 15% On the Beautiful and Compact Casabrews Espresso Machine

Meet the espresso machine that takes up a small amount of counter space and even less from your budget.

ByMike Fazioli
Share to TwitterShare to FacebookShare to RedditShare to EmailShare to Link

Sometimes that morning cup of coffee just isn’t enough to really get you up and rolling into your day. A shot of really good espresso, either by itself or as part of a latte, cappuccino, or flat white, is a deeply satisfying caffeination experience. And, unlike most high-end espresso machines, the Casabrews Compact Espresso Machine has a tiny footprint on your countertop, and makes an even smaller dent in your wallet now that it’s on sale for 15% off at Amazon for a limited time. 

Suggested Reading

Macy's Labor Day Sales Are Still Live With Up To 65% Off Rugs, Furniture and More
Home Goods Prices Are Falling at Walmart Before the Leaves Even Drop
Learn That Language You've Had Your Eye On With 58% Off a Lifetime Subscription to Babbel

Casabrews Compact Espresso Machine | $145 | The Grommet

Related Content

Save Up to $800 on a New Bed During Purple's Biggest Sale of the Year
Close Out Summer Vacation With the Best Labor Day Deals From Macy's, Samsung, Urban Outfitters & More

The Casabrews has an impressive array of features, including a 20-bar Italian pressure pump and a powerful steam wand for foaming milk. It’s powered by a 1350-watt boiler to give you the best possible extraction from ground espresso. The Casabrews Compact Espresso Machine comes in 6 attractive colors and, amazingly, is only 12.28"D x 5.9"W x 11.97"H — taking up barely a foot of depth and six inches of width of precious kitchen countertop space. Normally $170, it’s just $145 now at Amazon. Take advantage of these savings before they're gone. Your morning self will thank you.

Shop now at The Grommet

📬 Sign up for Kinja Deals

Here's your one-stop shop for the best deals of the day. Sign up now for the free newsletter!