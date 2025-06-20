Save 15% On the Beautiful and Compact Casabrews Espresso Machine
Meet the espresso machine that takes up a small amount of counter space and even less from your budget.
Sometimes that morning cup of coffee just isn’t enough to really get you up and rolling into your day. A shot of really good espresso, either by itself or as part of a latte, cappuccino, or flat white, is a deeply satisfying caffeination experience. And, unlike most high-end espresso machines, the Casabrews Compact Espresso Machine has a tiny footprint on your countertop, and makes an even smaller dent in your wallet now that it’s on sale for 15% off at Amazon for a limited time.
Suggested Reading
Related Content
The Casabrews has an impressive array of features, including a 20-bar Italian pressure pump and a powerful steam wand for foaming milk. It’s powered by a 1350-watt boiler to give you the best possible extraction from ground espresso. The Casabrews Compact Espresso Machine comes in 6 attractive colors and, amazingly, is only 12.28"D x 5.9"W x 11.97"H — taking up barely a foot of depth and six inches of width of precious kitchen countertop space. Normally $170, it’s just $145 now at Amazon. Take advantage of these savings before they're gone. Your morning self will thank you.