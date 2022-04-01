Beachr Beach Umbrella Sand Anchor | $14 | Amazon | Promo Code KINJABEACH20



Hitting the beach for spring break? Dreaming of summer? Planning to drive within view of the ocean at some point in your life? You’re probably going to want an umbrella. But maybe you have one already, and hate bringing it places. It’s so hard to stabilize! And the wind! Oh, god, the wind. Well, good news: The Beachr Beach Umbrella Sand Anchor is down to $14 at Amazon for the next few days. Just enter promo code KINJABEACH20 at checkout to save 20% on what looks goofy but is, in fact, an essential. It will help keep your shade in place and the sand from being too hot to touch. Literally, all it does is secure your umbrella in place. Dads will love trying to figure this one out.

