Wet N Wild Little Twin Stars Collection | $60 | Ulta | Use Code 920574



Sanrio’s sweetest brother-sister duo has landed at Ulta. This online-only collection from Wet N Wild is the perfect addition for a sparkly holiday season. The Little Twin Stars Collection is the only makeup release I’ve seen so far this year that is giving me major winter vibes. This color story is perfect for any party you need to attend while the weather is chilly. Use the code 920574 and save 20% until October 23.

All the pieces from this line are included of which there are eleven different things. I’m living for the makeup brush cup and makeup sponge case. These are adorably designed and items you just don’t usually see in these types of bundles. This set includes a primer/setting spray to give your makeup longevity throughout the day and night. Both colorful brushes and sponges come in the bundle. There is a highlighter palette as well as a blush palette. But the crowing piece is the 15-pan eyeshadow palette with cool tones in both mattes and shimmers. If this isn’t for an ice queen I don’t know what is. Eyeliners, lip glosses, and mousses will add the perfect angelic touches to tie this sweet look together. Wet n Wild is vegan and cruelty-free.