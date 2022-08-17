Cornbread CBD | 20% Off | Promo Code: GETWELL

Cornbread CBD makes potent CBD products with Kentucky-grown hemp with an approachable, beginner-friendly vibe . For Wellness Month, their full product line is 20% off, with free shipping over $75. Shop Full Spectrum CBD Gummies—totally vegan, and without high- fructose corn syrup too. Their Whole Flower USDA Organic CBD Oil is formulated to help you unwind at night—whole flower means all of the good stuff that actually works, with an earthy floral taste. Cornbread is proudly grown in Kentucky, whose fertile grounds and limestone beds produce beautiful hemp flowers. Use promo GETWELL to chill out in the CBD field for a while .