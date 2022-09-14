Soundcore by Anker Life Q30 ANC Headphones (Black) | $60 | Amazon

Onc e you try out a pair of ANC headphones, you’ll never go back. Take the Soundcore Q30 for example. The hybrid active noise-cancellation uses dual noise-detecting microphones to pick up and filter out up to 95% of ambient sound, keeping your ears and attention on your music or whatever audio you’re pumping through them. The noise cancellation can be set to three different modes to optimize the headphones to their environment. Transport Mode is ideal for eliminating engine noise like on an airplane, Outdoor Mode best reduces sounds that come from traffic and wind, and Indoor Mode is great for tuning out the sounds of people chattering around you. and right now, you can save $20 on your own pair.