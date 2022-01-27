Judokall 3lb Jump Rope | $20 | Amazon

I’ll cop to having never used a weighted jump rope —in fact, I haven’t jumped a rope in years. B ut every single fitness montage I’ve seen has two jump rope scenes: one where the person just sucks at jumping rope, and one where they’re awesome at it. They’re usually looked at as a cardio exercise, but this Judokall 3lb weighted one brings along with it a muscle-wearying factor that will probably kick your ass, and for about half the price of the next cheapest 3lb name brand jump ropes I could find online (though there are plenty of other incomprehensibly-named brands on Amazon selling what appears to be this exact jump rope, and this is one of them ) . I f picture above is to be believed, it will lead to superior muscle engugement, which I have decided, if you’ll forgive a little spitballing here, is not a typo at all, but the invention of a new term that encapsulates the idea of simultaneously engaging and enhuging your muscles. Okay, enhuging isn’t a word either, but listen, there’s good copy in here somewhere; I just know it.