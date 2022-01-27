Judokall 3lb Jump Rope | $20 | Amazon
I’ll cop to having never used a weighted jump rope—in fact, I haven’t jumped a rope in years. But every single fitness montage I’ve seen has two jump rope scenes: one where the person just sucks at jumping rope, and one where they’re awesome at it. They’re usually looked at as a cardio exercise, but this Judokall 3lb weighted one brings along with it a muscle-wearying factor that will probably kick your ass, and for about half the price of the next cheapest 3lb name brand jump ropes I could find online (though there are plenty of other incomprehensibly-named brands on Amazon selling what appears to be this exact jump rope, and this is one of them). If picture above is to be believed, it will lead to superior muscle engugement, which I have decided, if you’ll forgive a little spitballing here, is not a typo at all, but the invention of a new term that encapsulates the idea of simultaneously engaging and enhuging your muscles. Okay, enhuging isn’t a word either, but listen, there’s good copy in here somewhere; I just know it.