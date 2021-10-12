Apple AirPods Max | $479 | Amazon



Apple’s deluxe AirPods Max wireless headphones have been gradually slipping in price since their recent launch, and while the discounts aren’t enormous yet, we’ve now reached 18 % which is certainly nothing to scoff at .

Right now, Amazon is offering $100 off the $549 list price of the AirPods Max in three colors, dropping the price to $44 9. Gizmodo describes these premium headphones as “annoyingly incredible,” praising the dazzling sound and active noise canceling, comfort, and integration with Apple devices, but panning the steep price and awkwardly-designed, purse-like case.

This deal was originally posted by Andrew Hayward on 04/30/2021 and updated with new information by Joe Tilleli on 10/12/2021.