Blank Magnetic Dry Erase Board | $12 | Amazon | Promo Code 159K13Z3

Magnetic Dry Erase Chore Chart | $22 | Amazon | Promo Code 159K13Z3

Look, I know this deal isn’t as glamorous as the stuff we post between the major food holidays, but what I do know is that everyone—and I mean everyone—need a dry erase board in their house. Even if it’s just to draw things on it that the other people in your house would rather you didn’t, then claim it wasn’t you, a dry erase board is one of the simplest quality of life improvements you can make. And with this sale, you can knock a dollar or four off of one, hang it on your fridge, and confront your roommates about common area trash with the blank 12" x 8" board or meticulously delegate chores for your kids to ignore with this 17" x 20" chore board! Promo code 159K13Z3 should already be applied when you get to check out with any of these links, but just in case it’s not, well, there it is. Also please note: this deal only applies to the two specific sizes I’ve linked here.

Best part is, both of these boards are magnetic, so you can slap them right on your fridge, so long as it’s not the same crappy Kenmore fridge I have, the front of which is not covered in any sort of ferrous material, at all. Disappointed!