Elgato Stream Deck XL | $212 | Amazon



A stream deck can really make a difference if you’re trying to integrate some bells and whistles into your live streams and one of the most robust ones out there is the Elgato Stream Deck XL. It has 32 customizable keys which can be integrated with OBS, Steamlab s, Twitch, Y ouT ube, Spotify, Phillips HUE, and more. Use pre-programmed keys to launch media, change scenes, swap camera, tweak light, and just about anything else you can imagine. You can take your streams and turn them into professional production. The Elgato Stream Deck XL normally goes for $250 but is currently 15% off at Amazon.