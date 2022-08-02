Ugreen Nexode 200W USB C Desktop Charger | $170 | Amazon



This compact desktop charger is an excellent way to stave off the dreaded dead battery. Amazon has it for $30 off. It supplies up to 200W of power with four USB-C ports and two USB-A ports. Charge a laptop, a phone, your smartwatch, and three other things all at once. Maybe charge all six of your mobile phones you have for some sort of lucrative side business. I don’t know what you do. I just know what you can do. And that’s keep your devices charged.