Drybar Buttercup Blow Dryer | $170 | 15% Off | Amazon

Listen up, buttercup! Assuming you’re a fan of the bouncy curls and silky straight hair among Drybar’s offerings, that is. Drybar’s iconic Buttercup Blow Dryer is 15% off at Amazon—a steal for the Premium Beauty tag. This salon-grade blow dryer is ultra-fast, powered by a 1875 watt motor. This motor propels negative ions toward your hair cuticle—b ut here, negative is a positive. The billions of ions prevent damage by sealing your hair cuticle. Included is a wide nozzle to dry wet hair, and a narrow for precision styling. With 9' of cord, the Buttercup moves with you and around you, just like at the Drybar salon. Now you can learn to give yourself salon-grade blowout styles without the small talk (sorry stylists).