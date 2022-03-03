Govee LED Smart Light Bars with Camera | $66 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Get the movie-watching enhancement you never knew you needed with these Govee LED smart light bars, on sale at Amazon right now for $14 off their usual price after you clip the li’l coupon box on the page. Wi-Fi-enabled and compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa, you can control these lights with your voice, but the coolest thing about them is probably the little camera that watches your TV and relays the color information to these bars, allowing them to expand that color beyond the borders of your TV. Ordinarily this kind of lighting would use an HDMI cable, or is limited to compatible streaming services, making this a much more versatile solution. I’m sure it’s not 100% perfect, but it does mean, in theory, you could even do this with any television set—even an old tube TV, if you’ve lost your mind. A built-in microphone will also synchronize the lights to whatever music you’re listening to, making these a great party accessory, as well.

If you’re not familiar, RGBIC means that the light bars don’t do just one color each, like the first generation of cool smart strips and light bars—each individual LEDs on the lights can emit a different color, making for a much more intricate lighting experience—watch some of the videos in the reviews, because it’s pretty cool in practice.

It looks like Govee is running some other promotions, as well, so when you buy these light bars, you can get an extra 5% off these RGBIC strip lights, which also have a clip coupon, this time for $8 off. Buy the pair for $16 off in total. There are even further additional promotions if you want to keep going down the rabbit hole, but the rest of this journey, you must do on your own.