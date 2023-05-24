For some of us, laundry is the worst chore of the week and we are over it. But imagine if your washer and dryer used AI to make the process faster and easier. For a limited time, Samsung is offering $1300 off a washer-dryer set that does just this, automatically picking the best settings for your clothes and learning your preferences over time. The Bespoke Ultra Capacity AI Front Load Washer and Electric Dryer offers the industry’s largest capacity washer in its class and can complete a full load of clothes in under an hour. And now, the set’s available for just $2098 after that $1300 discount (they’re also offering a deal of $174.83 per month for 12 months at 0% APR).

Bespoke Ultra Capacity AI Front Load Washer and Electric Dryer | $1300 off | Samsung

If it’s time to upgrade your laundry system, this set is definitely worth a closer look. Not only is it effective, but reviewers praise its great looks and smart-tech capabilities. The set has a shallow closet-depth fit, allowing it to squeeze into more spaces in your home. And with the dryer running on electricity, it’ll be easier to install and maintain. With a rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars, it’s a hard deal to pass up — check out $1300 off this Samsung set before it’s too late.