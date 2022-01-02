Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular, 45mm) | $627 | Amazon

Are you sick of missing notifications on your Apple Watch when you step too far out of range from your phone? Never miss a notification again with the Apple Watch Series 7 with GPS and cellular connectivity. This puppy is always connected to the internet, even when your phone isn’t around—it’s ideal for going on a run and leaving your clunky phone at home. The watch itself is also significantly upgraded from the Series 6, what with a larger screen that’s always on, more fitness tracking metrics , and new activities available so you can measure more of your workouts. The white Apple Watch is on sale on Amazon today for $627—that’s 16% off the typical price. Don’t miss out!