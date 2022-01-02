Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular, 45mm) | $627 | Amazon
Are you sick of missing notifications on your Apple Watch when you step too far out of range from your phone? Never miss a notification again with the Apple Watch Series 7 with GPS and cellular connectivity. This puppy is always connected to the internet, even when your phone isn’t around—it’s ideal for going on a run and leaving your clunky phone at home. The watch itself is also significantly upgraded from the Series 6, what with a larger screen that’s always on, more fitness tracking metrics, and new activities available so you can measure more of your workouts. The white Apple Watch is on sale on Amazon today for $627—that’s 16% off the typical price. Don’t miss out!