Bespoke French Door Refrigerator | $1,200 off | Samsung

Part of this week’s Discover Samsung event is a fantastic offer on the Bespoke French d oor r efrigerator which is $1 , 200 off today only. The door panels are changeable and customizable in various colors and finishes to compliment your kitchen and you’ll get a free second set to change out anytime . The Bespoke refrigerator includes a Beverage Center which gives you access to cool, filtered water in two different ways. Either fill your cup directly with the internal dispenser or pour from the built-in pitcher with refills automatically.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $2200 at Samsung

Check out other Discover Samsung deals:

Get $150 in Samsung Credit When Purchasing the Galaxy Z Fold4