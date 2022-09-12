Bespoke French Door Refrigerator | $1,200 off | Samsung
Part of this week’s Discover Samsung event is a fantastic offer on the Bespoke French door refrigerator which is $1,200 off today only. The door panels are changeable and customizable in various colors and finishes to compliment your kitchen and you’ll get a free second set to change out anytime. The Bespoke refrigerator includes a Beverage Center which gives you access to cool, filtered water in two different ways. Either fill your cup directly with the internal dispenser or pour from the built-in pitcher with refills automatically.
Check out other Discover Samsung deals:
Get $150 in Samsung Credit When Purchasing the Galaxy Z Fold4
Advertisement