Asus Victus 16 Gaming Laptop | $750 | Amazon



Believe it or not, it is possible to get a solid gaming laptop without going into quadruple digits. The Victus 16 has an AMD Radeon RX 5500M, an AMD Ryzen 5 processors, 8GB or RAM, and a 512GB SSD. You may not be able to pump up graphics to ultra settings, but if you want to at least get in on the action and play some modest looking games in 1080p, you can absolutely get that done here. It’s also discounted $110 at the moment, so have at it and hit up Elden Ring while everyone is talking about it.

