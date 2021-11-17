Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl | $49 | Daily Steals | Promo Code SBDSPKON

While the leaks have disappointingly confirmed many features from the widely acclaimed Pokémon Platinum Version will be absent, we’re only a few days out from the release of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and already the deals are coming in hot. Daily Steals, for instance, is offering $11 off both upcoming titles using the promo code SBDSPKON. The two games are faithful remakes of Pokémon Diamond Version and Pearl Version, released in 2006 for the Nintendo DS, which introduced new fan-favorite creatures to the franchise, including Piplup and Bidoof. However, a few changes have been made to the original games such as a more modern approach to the item Exp. share and the removal of HMs, or Hidden Moves. The most recent leaks even suggest Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have the toughest battle in the history of the series. We’ll see about that soon enough.