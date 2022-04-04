Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool Link HP02| $400 | Best Buy



Home is where the heart is, but it’s also where the allergens are. From dust, to pet dander, smoky air, and everything in between, the Dyson Air Purifier HP02 takes care of removing 99.97% of allergens and pollutants and captures odors, keeping your space smelling fresh and eliminating VOCs. Currently $100 off, t his purifier is also a heater and a fan, keeping it cool in the summer and heated in the winter.

Advertisement

Multiple reviewers shared that it cleans the air so well they were able to sleep through the night for the first time in awhile, and if you’ve ever woken up multiple times in the night due to allergies, you’ll know that a good night’s sleep is worth every penny. Control the purifier with a remote and monitor it’s progress with the mobile app, and utilize night- time mode when you want it to run extra quietly.