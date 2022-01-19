2021 24" iMac (256GB SSD, Green) | $1,399 | Amazon

Apple finally released colorful iMacs again last year when it replaced the long-in-the-tooth, tapered-edge all-in-one that preceded them with new, super thin 24-inch iMacs equipped with the new crazy-fast M1 processors. If that wasn’t enough, these computers came in all of the colors of the Apple logo rainbow, pleasing those who, like me, want options other than grey, white, or black for their tech. We haven’t seen much in the way of sales on these computers, which haven’t been on the market for a year, yet, so this $100 discount is a rare bone tossed to those who have patiently waited for some kind of a deal to act on—whether it’s just because they don’t want to drop that much money, or because they want to offset the annoyingly-expensive upgrade options for storage and RAM.

All of the iMacs in this deal are the 8-core versions with four USB-C ports (two of which are Thunderbolt 4). If you like your computers green or silver, those models are on sale for $1,399 and come with 256GB SSDs. If you prefer blue, that one is equipped with a 512GB SSD. All of the models in this sale are limited to 8GB RAM, and if you poke around a little at any of these links, you’ll find others that are marked down by $50 in both 256GB and 512GB configurations.